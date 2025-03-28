Former correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting teen at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old Chesterfield man who worked as a correctional officer was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl held at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, according to Chesterfield police.

Cedric Thomas was formally charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and one count of object sexual penetration.

The alleged assaults happened in May 2024.

"Following an initial investigation by the Department of Juvenile Justice, the assault was reported to Chesterfield police on June 28, 2024," a police spokesperson told CBS 6. "On March 17, 2025, a Chesterfield County grand jury issued indictments for Thomas."

Thomas was later arrested and jailed without bond.

WTVR Cedric Thomas

Additional details about the alleged crimes have not yet been released.

"Based on the investigation, detectives believe Thomas may have additional victims in the community," police said.

Anyone with information was to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center has been a topic of several reports in recent months.

As CBS 6 has uncovered, the youth prison has been impacted by critically low staffing, overworked and unsatisfied employees, and conditions of confinement among youth.

Staffing shortages have led to resident idleness and security employees who feel unsafe, according to a third-party assessment of the facility that was completed last year.

Then in early February, 11 male residents attempted a takeover of a housing unit and started a fire, according to Crime Insider sources.

Emergency records, obtained through a public records request by CBS 6, showed multiple repeated instances over the past year of young residents starting fires in the facility prompting responses from the Chesterfield Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

