Records reveal multiple instances of residents reportedly lighting fires at understaffed Bon Air youth prison

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A police and fire response to the Bon Air youth prison in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon prompted concern from advocates in the juvenile justice community who have been sounding the alarm on the conditions of the facility.

“I was disappointed and disheartened. I was concerned for the staff, concerned for the young people," said Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE For Youth, about her reaction to the incident.

The Department of Juvenile Justice, which manages the facility, said 11 out of 14 male residents became "unruly and noncompliant" in one the housing units, prompting staff to seek additional help from authorities. Virginia State Police said it responded to the facility for a "disturbance" and Chesterfield Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS also responded to assist.

According to Crime Insider sources, the youth attempted to take over the unit and started a fire.

In a press release, DJJ said its staff are trained to use intervention techniques to manage juveniles but are prohibited by regulation from using practices acceptable in adult correctional facilities, such as chemical agencies like pepper balls, to respond to threats.

No injuries were reported, and officials said charges are pending. DJJ said other housing units in the facility were not disrupted by the incident and the remaining residents were still able to enjoy a pizza dinner that night.

“Because we don't have all of the details, it's really difficult to make a fully informed statement, but what I will say is this: We have been raising the alarm for the last two years that understaffing at that facility would eventually lead to negative outcomes," Slater said.

Slater believed the incident raises questions about safety within the facility, especially as Bon Air faces a critical staffing shortage.

As CBS 6 previously reported, former employees reported in exit interviews last year that they felt "very vulnerable and unsafe" and "overworked."

An independent assessment of Bon Air by criminal justice experts, completed in Spring 2024, found that security vacancies led to conditions of confinement among youth with high levels of idleness and an "abundant lack of meaningful engagement."

The report warned "boredom in confinement jeopardizes safety institution-wide-- usually manifesting in an uptick in violence."

“Anytime young people are confined for long periods of time, that means they're not receiving services. That means that they are left to their own thoughts and their own devices. They're at a stage when they should be receiving regular input, regular stimulation, and without that, you can't help but know that this could potentially be the outcome," Slater said.

CBS 6 asked DJJ whether the agency believed staffing shortages were a factor in Sunday's incident, but a spokesperson did not directly answer the question.

Sunday wasn't the first time this type of incident has occurred at the facility. The Chesterfield Fire Department said it has responded to nine fires and 11 fire alarm calls over the past year.

Emergency records obtained by CBS 6 revealed that in October 2024, facility staff reported "an inmate had started a fire in his cell" that could have been ignited with headphones. A fire incident report stated, "The employee that discovered the fire reported that she looked in the room and could see the inmate standing in there with the fire behind him. He was asking to be let out of the room and the staff member let him out."

Earlier that year in January, staff also reported that "a detainee used a battery to light toilet paper on fire in the floor of his cell" and in another instance, "an inmate had set fire to a pair of pants and a Styrofoam tray."

A DJJ spokesperson did not answer questions about how the agency responded to those incidents.

“Until there is adequate staffing, until the resources are allocated for the staff to do their jobs effectively, efficiently, then the students, the residents, they are not going to receive all that they need to be successful," Slater said.

Last month in an email to staff which was obtained by CBS 6, DJJ Director Amy Floriano acknowledged staffing problems continue to persist at Bon Air, despite "countless attempts" to alleviate the strain. She announced several initiatives to address the challenges including:



Special pay incentives for security employees



A campaign to hire 100 workers



A shift in agency and facility leadership to include a new acting superintendent of Bon Air



In her email, Floriano cited "detrimental decisions impacting recruitment that occurred prior to 2022" which was when she was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to lead the department. She added that she would "make every effort to repair the damage."

Slater said she's asking for a seat at the table to help improve conditions.

“It's an opportunity for us all to come together and work on this issue and find solutions that are going to help the children, that is going to keep staff safe and residents safe," Slater said.

