Reports cite staffing shortages, safety issues, and violations at Bon Air youth correctional facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some advocacy groups are raising concerns over what's happening inside the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, Virginia's only youth prison in Chesterfield County.

The facility, under the purview of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), houses up to 270 people from ages 11-20 who have been convicted of crimes in juvenile court.

Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE for Youth, a non-profit organization that supports court-involved and at-risk children, said she's worried about the conditions that staff and juveniles are facing.

“We've got to say that we care about children, even the children that have gotten in trouble and that we care about the people who are watching over them," Slater said.

Audit findings

Slater shared records she obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request with CBS 6, including a January 2024 audit report that found Bon Air in violation of several state regulations.

According to the audit, a review of the facility's documentation revealed noncompliance with security procedures and the actions taken by staff when residents refuse medication.

In one incident, auditors noted that a doctor was not notified as soon as possible of a "medication incident" involving a resident and that the resident did not receive the prescribed medication. In three other situations, the audit noted staff did not document how they responded to medication refusals.

DJJ spokesperson Melodie Martin said issues surrounding medical noncompliance were minor and have since been corrected.

Additionally, the audit determined the facility did not document that it properly checked on youth who were locked in their rooms and did not document that it allowed residents in confinement one hour of exercise per day outside of the room.

In a corrective action plan, Bon Air cited staffing shortages as the underlying reason for these issues and acknowledged they could violate residents' rights and exceed the isolation period.

Former employees complain of staffing shortages

Similar concerns were highlighted in employee exit interviews who separated from DJJ in February and March of this year.

One former Bon Air employee said, "Residents... are constantly locked down due to the staff shortage which is completely inhumane."

Employees also reported being "overworked" and "constantly short-staffed."

One worker stated the turnover rate was "out of the roof," and multiple employees reported having to work extra hours that they didn't agree to when they took the position.

"I felt very vulnerable and unsafe working in these conditions," one employee said.

“The very safety of young people is also concerning when they have what's called single coverage, meaning there's only one person watching an entire unit," Slater said.

Martin said the staffing challenges at Bon Air are reflective of national trends.

She would not share the facility's current employee vacancy rate but said it has decreased by 39% since December 2023.

Denial of necessities

Three out of six residents interviewed for the audit reported being denied basic necessities.

One resident reported being denied toilet paper due to behavior.

Two other residents reported being denied showers for three to four days due to lockdowns.

“We cannot allow for the state of affairs at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center currently to continue," Slater said.

DJJ: Unfounded allegations

CBS 6 reached out to DJJ for a response to Slater's concerns, and Martin shared a letter from the Attorney General's office which addressed allegations that it called unfounded.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Margaret O'Shea penned the letter in July 2024 in response to a court filing submitted by RISE for Youth and the Legal Aid Justice Center on behalf of a defendant convicted of voluntary manslaughter whom the court was considering transferring to Bon Air.

The advocacy groups claimed juveniles at the facility were subjected to extended lockdowns, a harsh and punitive environment, a lack of services, and have been denied showers.

In the state's letter, O'Shea said there had only been three facility-wide lockdowns over the past year. One of the lockdowns was in response to assaults on staff, and the others were due to an uptick in contraband being found, according to the letter.

O'Shea commended the facility for offering a multitude of educational and behavioral programming that allow students to be out of their rooms "much of the day."

She added that residents have achieved high school diplomas and received workforce training through the facility's programming.

Martin said DJJ investigates all concerns brought forward by advocacy groups but added their allegations lack specific details.

"We are fortunate to have a team of dedicated employees who genuinely care for and work hard every day to provide treatment, effective interventions, education, and rehabilitation for all youth in a safe and nurturing environment. As staffing improves and these measures continue to evolve, BAJCC will continue to add opportunities for the residents’ growth and success," Martin said.

Slater pushed back on the notion that their concerns are unfounded or unspecific, pointing to the findings of the audit and documented interviews with former Bon Air employees and current residents.

"Your own audit gives you specifics. Your own exit interviews give you specifics. At what point are you going to stop looking for someone to pin something on and start doing something about these issues?" Slater said.

“You can't fix what you won't admit is broken," she added.

Slater said she plans to bring her concerns to the next DJJ board meeting happening on November 1 at Bon Air.

"Please come. Please be prepared to speak up for the children whose voices currently are not being heard," she said.

