Service remembers 9 horses killed in Hanover barn fire: 'It’s so heart wrenching'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – At the beloved Hanover barn where many found joy, there were tears Sunday as the community gathered to remember nine horses that brought peace and love to so many.

Nine horses died last month in a barn fire at the Cedar Knoll Farm, believed to have accidentally started from an electrical issue.

Provided to WTVR Nine horses were killed in a Hanover County barn fire on Friday, September 9, 2022.

While the barn’s owner frantically rushed to save several horses that September afternoon, he could not reach them all.

“It’s time and energy and just so much love that goes into these animals and then to lose nine at one time. It’s like having an entire family completely wiped out,” Buddy Fowler, who is related to the owners of the farm, said. “It’s so heart wrenching.”

WTVR

While devastated owners have paid tribute and held services of their own over the past few weeks, Sunday’s memorial service at Cedar Knoll was open to the community, many who have reached out to help with boarding and supplies.

“That’s another thing about the horse community. It’s really a tight-knit community,” Fowler said.

WTVR

The family says together they will rebuild what was lost.

“Losing nine horses at once, man I got to tell you that’s so hard,” Fowler said. “We just come to give them all the love we can and help them move forward.”

WTVR

A fundraiser event is planned for Nov. 20 at Another Round Bar and Grill at 7515 Brook Road in Richmond

to help with recovery efforts.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.