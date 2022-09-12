What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The investigation into a barn fire that killed nine horses in Hanover County concluded an accidental electrical fire sparked the fire. No additional details about the cause of the fire were initially released.

Hanover Fire crews were called to Cedar Knoll Farm, on Stone Horse Creek Road, at about 2:49 p.m. on Friday, September 9.

"Crews arrived to find a barn fully-involved with fire," a Hanover Fire spokesperson wrote in an email. "Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."

Provided to WTVR Nine horses were killed in a Hanover County barn fire on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Caryn Molands, who established a GoFundMe for the farm, said the farm's owner "risked his own life to fight the flames and was able to rescue six of the horses."

"Many clients lost their treasured horse [and] invaluable schooling horses were killed," Molands wrote on the GoFundMe page. "None of these beloved animals can be replaced but Cedar Knoll Farm will recover with our help. The barn, most of the horse tack and accessories are all lost. Thankfully horses survived and with your support will continue to thrive."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.