Owners mourn loss of horses killed in Hanover barn fire: 'It hurts'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- At Hanover's Cedar Knoll Farm, Liz Williamson reads the names of beloved horses, including her home.

The beloved animals died on Friday in a devastating barn fire that was believed to have been accidentally sparked by an electrical issue.

"I mean, it hurts. It really does. It was a loss that we got and we never got to say goodbye so there's kind of a void right now," Alex Bruise, who lost a mare and a foal in the fire, said.

For this group, including Michaela Traylor Burke whose family owns the farm, the loss of their horses. The loss is particularly hard for Michaela's father who frantically tried to save the horses when he saw smoke pouring from the barn on early Friday afternoon.

"My dad, he really was the hero in this whole situation. It's very hard for him right now but he did the best that we could. He ran in there, into a burning barn, to save as many horses as we could because it's his heart, his life and that's the hardest part right now for everyone," Michaela said.

Six horses were inside the barn including Katie Strange's mare Lucy.

"She's expected to recover fully but with burns. They tend to get worse before they get better so I'm more worried about her pain and healing," Strange said.

Among the nine horses killed were a mare and her three-month-old foal and horses affectionately called Reina and Easter.

"She was actually born right there in that barn. She was 15. And I've loved her ever since. She was a very special mare to me. I'll never have another like her," Julia Matthews, Easter's owner, said.

While everyone is hurting, they said the outpouring from the community has been amazing with people offering boarding, food and supplies.

"It really makes you feel good that everybody is there to help you during this hard time of basically rebuilding a life we've all created," Michaela said.

This support is what is bringing smiles to the group, knowing that Cedar Knoll will continue to flourish with warm memories that will never be forgotten.

"These guys have taken such wonderful care of her and I've felt so honored and I had an opportunity to get to know this family and will continue to work to rebuild the barn from this loss," Liz Williamson said.