Fighting childhood cancer, Petersburg flooding, Dave Matthews returns: CBS 6 News Weekly Recap

"We need your help."

Young leukemia patient Ava raising funds for other kids through Anthem LemonAid

Meet Ava Lester, an 11-year-old powerhouse whose inspiring journey is touching hearts across the community.

Recently named the Anthem LemonAid Ambassador for this year, Ava is using her experience with leukemia to raise awareness and funds for children facing similar battles.

"I have never seen that much water as we've seen in the past two days."

Petersburg declares local state of emergency after severe flooding

Nearly 10 inches of rain caused widespread flooding in Petersburg, prompting city officials to declare a local state of emergency as residents and businesses dealt with the aftermath.

Petersburg Fire Department rescued nearly 50 people from a flooded apartment complex as waters rose to dangerous levels.

William Brooks wasn't able to leave his apartment until Tuesday morning as floodwaters surrounded the building.

"Usually when it floods it's like this, but it was beyond this. The whole street, the back yard, everything was flooded," Brooks said.

Story by A.J. Nwoko. Visuals by Chris Jenkins.

"We aren't going to give up looking for her."

Family hopes Netflix series helps in 27-year search for woman who vanished from cruise

A Virginia family hopes a new Netflix docuseries will bring renewed attention, and potentially new information, to Amy Lynn Bradley's disappearance from a cruise ship in the Caribbean 27 years ago.

Brad Bradley remembers the last conversation he had with his sister before she vanished in the early morning hours of March 24, 1998, as their cruise ship was pulling into port in Curacao.

"I said I'm going to bed... she said, I think I'm going to stay out here with all the fresh air and the wind, and I don't want to go inside a little cabin and be closed in," Brad said. "So I told her I love her. That's the last thing I ever said to her."

Story by Jon Burkett. Visuals by Jade Ruggieri.

"We see you, we care."

How these new Richmond vending machines will combat fentanyl crisis: 'We see you, we care'

Richmond is expanding its fight against the fentanyl epidemic with new vending machines that provide free harm reduction supplies to those dealing with substance use issues.

Richmond is expanding its fight against the fentanyl epidemic with new vending machines that provide free harm reduction supplies to those dealing with substance use issues.

The city has installed vending machines at Marshall Plaza and Southside Plaza, with another planned for the East End Library. These machines offer 24-hour access to essential items including naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and sanitary wipes.

Story by Cameron Thompson.

"What Would You Say?"

Dave Matthews Band performs 'Say Goodbye' in Richmond, Virginia on July 15, 2025

Dave Matthews Band fans shared their feelings after the band took the stage in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday night at the Allianz Amphitheater for the band's first concert in Richmond in nearly 30 years.

While the performance received rave reviews, attendees had mixed feelings about their experience at Richmond's new music venue. Click here to keep reading on WTVR.com.

Social Spotlight: Voices of Richmond

Seventy-one percent of Richmond's water meters are outdated and need replacement, according to the head of the city's Department of Public Utilities Scott Morris.

These aging meters, which the city said are approximately 20 years old, could be affecting residents' water bills - potentially undercharging some customers who may later face unexpected large bills.

Some residents have questioned why the city sometimes estimates their water usage rather than taking actual readings.

Story by Melissa Hipolit. Visuals by Tyler Britt.

