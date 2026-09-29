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CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett is retiring after 25 years at WTVR

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett is retiring after 25 years at WTVR, where he covered breaking news and crime in Richmond, Virginia.
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett retires after 25 years
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RICHMOND, Va. — Jon Burkett, known to Richmond viewers as the CBS 6 Crime Insider, has announced his retirement after 25 years in the news business. His last day was Sept. 29.

Burkett's path to journalism began after he graduated from Manchester High School in 1995 and enlisted in the Navy.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett is leaving local news

During his five years of service, he worked for the American Forces Network overseas, where he discovered a passion for broadcast news.

After returning to the United States, he worked at a TV station in Baltimore before coming home to Richmond in September 2000, when he was hired by WTVR as a photographer.

Jon Burkett Navy.jpg

He was soon given the opportunity to report on his own and went on to become one of the station's most recognizable journalists, earning a reputation for breaking news coverage, source work, and helping to reopen cold cases.

Over the course of his career, he traveled across the Commonwealth and covered some of the region's most significant stories.

Burkett has received some of the industry's biggest awards and has been a mentor to younger journalists at the station.

Jon Burkett

Outside of work, Burkett is focused on his family and has said his greatest accomplishment is being a husband, father, and grandfather.

Email your goodbyes to Jon Burkett.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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