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What you can expect at the new Carytown Seafood Market in Richmond

Carytown Seafood Market
Richmond BizSense
Carytown Seafood Market at 3300 W. Cary St.
Carytown Seafood Market
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A Carytown restauranteur is swapping out his Korean fried chicken joint for a new seafood-focused concept.

Josh Kim plans to replace his BB.Q Chicken at 3300 W. Cary St. with the soon-to-open Carytown Seafood Market. Kim, who opened the BB.Q Chicken franchise in 2022, said the new market will have both prepared foods such as fish sandwiches and sushi, as well as raw cuts of fish like salmon, tuna, branzino, flounder, cod and red snapper. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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