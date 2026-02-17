Woman struck in hit-and-run in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Monday evening at the intersection of Cary and 2nd Street in downtown Richmond, according to a woman who captured the crash on her security camera.

Ari Abad, who lives near the intersection, said the incident occurred around 5:34 p.m. when a woman was crossing 2nd Street in the crosswalk with a green light. A blue truck turning left from Cary Street onto 2nd Street struck the pedestrian in the intersection before fleeing the scene.

"I think the craziest part is that the car wasn't going fast at all, and the car was turning really slowly and she was walking very slowly," Abad said.

Abad said her Ring doorbell camera captured the incident, which she described as particularly troubling because the pedestrian appeared to have the right of way.

"I didn't see it when it was happening, but I was able to take a peek at the footage and unfortunately, she was hit pretty bad. It was a hit and run. But she was crossing the street and she had the light, she had the green light to cross the street and this light [Cary Street] was green also, but I think if it's a green light and the pedestrian light is on then you have to take a look if you're turning left — and I think that car, I don't know if they were on their phone or looking at a different side — to me it seemed nearly impossible to miss the pedestrian," Abad said.

The incident adds to Richmond's growing pedestrian safety concerns. In early January, Mayor Danny Avula announced a series of actions to improve pedestrian safety as part of his Vision Zero response following the deaths of six pedestrians over a three-week period. In 2025, 13 pedestrians were killed in traffic-related incidents.

Abad said she and her husband installed the security camera partly due to safety concerns about the intersection.

"A lot of the buildings are commercial buildings, and people are usually here for half the day and they're gone, so we just like to have cameras for safety. But unfortunately, it's been very fortunate that we do because of all the accidents that take place in this specific junction of 2nd and Cary," Abad said.

Monday night, detectives spoke with Abad and began collecting evidence at the scene. The witness said the accident has affected many people in the area.

"I think we are still in shock because we were there when they had to take her to the hospital, and then I talked to her co-workers," Abad said. "Obviously, they were in bad shock and they were trying to get a hold of her friends and her mom. Just really heartbreaking that things like that — that feel like they can be avoided so easily — still take place."

Abad said her heart goes out to the victim and her family.

"I just hope that she recovers well and I hope this never happens again because it's truly heartbreaking," Abad said. "Her life is changed forever now, and I can't stop thinking about that."



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

