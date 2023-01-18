Mother of teen killed in crash involving RPD vehicle files $2.3 million wrongful death lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of one of the victims of a deadly crash involving a Richmond Police Officer is now suing the department and the officer behind the wheel for wrongful death.

Candice Ruffin is seeking damages worth over $2.3 million. Her lawsuit claims the department and officer Richard Johnson were negligent.

On April 7, 2022, Johnson and another officer were responding to a burglary call when they entered the Castlewood and Bells Road intersection and collided with a car coming through the intersection.

Both 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams were in the car that was collided into and died.

Ruffin's lawsuit states that Johnson did not have the cruiser's emergency lights and sirens on.

Johnson and the department responded to the claims and Johnson denied the allegation. He has also filed a special plea of sovereign immunity, stating that Johnson was using his judgment and discretion at the time of the crash.

Both the department and Johnson are requesting a trial by jury.

Last year, Johnson was indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, failure to yield and reckless driving. His trial is scheduled for April.