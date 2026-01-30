Canadian company cancels sale of Hanover County warehouse to ICE

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Canadian-based owners of the Hanover County building that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wanted to use as a processing facility said Friday that the deal will not happen.

"The transaction to sell our industrial building in Ashland, Virginia will not be proceeding," reads the one-sentence statement posted to the Jim Pattison Developments' website.

The Canadian Press reported on Wednesday that Jim Pattison Group did not know the Ashland property was slated to be an ICE holding facility when it agreed to sell to "a U.S. government contractor."

The company is a diversified real estate investment and development firm operating in the U.S. and Canada.

Jim Pattison Developments One-sentence statement posted to Jim Pattison Developments' website on Friday about the 43-acre property at 11525 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover County.

County Cites Land Use Concerns

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors cited land use concerns on Wednesday for their opposition to the plan to turn the warehouse into an ICE facility.



The Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to Hanover County earlier this month confirming its intent to purchase the 43-acre property at 11525 Lakeridge Parkway in the county's Winding Brook development along Interstate 95.

"Simply put, a DHS facility at this property on Lakeridge Parkway is not consistent with the established land use for this business, residential, and commerce area," the Board's statement reads. "The Board opposes the purchase of this property by DHS because of these well-planned current land uses."

They say the facility would "change the character of the area, place unplanned demands on County services, including public safety, as well as reduced County tax revenues by no less than one million dollars annually."

The Board goes on to say the statement "should not be read as a position on processing or detention operations in general," but instead highlights their concerns with the chosen location.

Additionally, the Board says Hanover County was not part of a selection process or consulted prior to receiving the letter from DHS.

"While the Board has no role in federal immigration policy, we are responsible for land use and budget decisions and for ensuring transparency and public engagement on matters within the Board’s authority. Based on the information available today, it is clear this location is not an appropriate one," the statement reads. "Had the federal government contacted us earlier, we could have shared those impacts with them before they moved further along with their plans."

Federal Plans for Property

The property, built in 2024, would be rehabilitated to support ICE’s operations, according to the DHS letter, which outlines a range of planned site modifications. Those could include upgrades to parking areas, fencing, site lighting, landscaping, drainage systems, recreation areas, and surveillance cameras. ICE also said it may install tentage and a guard shack.

Hanover County said it was notified that it has 30 days to respond to the letter.

The Board also said that because the land is not owned by Hanover County, they can't intervene in discussions between the owner and the federal government. However, they plan to consult the county attorney to evaluate their legal options.

"We ask that DHS, when it picks an appropriate location, that they will work with Hanover County, or the local government in whichever area they choose, so that any future land use proposals are consistent with local land use planning processes, as well as established and well-planned existing uses," the statement reads.

Community Reaction to Proposed Facility Mixed

Residents voiced mixed reactions earlier this week to the news that the government wanted to purchase the Ashland warehouse for use as an ICE processing facility.

Gary Shelton, a lifelong Ashland resident, opposes the facility coming to the area.

"Hanover County's a good county, and I don't think we're ready for that type of attention," Shelton said.

Shelton said his concerns stem partly from recent backlash against ICE operations in Minnesota, where the killings of Renée Good and Alex Peretti have sparked nationwide protests against the federal agency. He doesn't want similar protests coming to Virginia.

"I'd like us to be a nice, quiet community like we are, and I think there are other places that will be more suited than the warehouse over there," Shelton said.

However, longtime county resident Jay Cummings supports the proposal, saying the unused facility could serve a good purpose.

"You don't want it in your backyard, but at the same time, why is somebody else going to be unlucky. If this facility is not being used and it can be used for a good purpose, I said go for it," Cummings said.

Cummings added that he would support the facility if it helps with immigration enforcement.

"I'd be all for it, honestly, if that's what they need to do to remove these folks from the country, remove these illegals from the country," Cummings said.

An immigrant and naturalized citizen who requested anonymity strongly opposed the facility.

"This is absolutely disgusting. This has no place in Virginia," the resident said. "This game the federal government right now is playing is absolutely disgusting. They're breaking apart families, they're racially profiling in Minneapolis, and I don't want Virginia to be next."

County resident John Williams said he has mixed feelings about ICE operations but ultimately doesn't want the facility in Hanover.

"I know ICE has a job to do and there's two sides to the story. I know that sometimes ICE goes overboard with what they're doing, but they do have a job to do, but I really don't want them here," Williams said.

Williams said the county already faces enough challenges without adding immigration enforcement to the mix.

"Obviously, it has to be somewhere, but not here. We have enough issues going on here with all the things going on with the solar panels and the data centers. There's a lot of issues around here anyway that Hanover County dealing with and the last thing I think we needed a bunch of protesters and a bunch of other negative stuff that goes along with it," Williams said.

