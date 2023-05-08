Watch Now
Both inmates that escaped from Virginia jail back in custody

Posted at 7:10 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 07:16:02-04

FARMVILLE, Va. — The second man who escaped Piedmont Regional Jaillast weekendis now back in custody after a week on the run.

The Prince George County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Bruce Callahan was found, but did not give any other details.

The other man who escaped the jail, 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities last week, according to the FBI.

Callahan was being held in the jail on drug charges while Marin-Sotelo was being held for a gun-related charge. Marin-Sotelo was also charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, but was not being held in relation to that case.

