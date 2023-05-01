Two inmates escape Piedmont Regional Jail

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail on Monday, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said one of the men was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt, white socks and white tennis shoes. The second man was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office said if you see the men, call 911.

