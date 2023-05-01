Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Two inmates escape Piedmont Regional Jail

Posted at 7:53 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:00:25-04

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail on Monday, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said one of the men was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt, white socks and white tennis shoes. The second man was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office said if you see the men, call 911.

Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone