FBI releases last known photos of Virginia jail escapee; reward increases

FARMVILLE, Va. -- It's been three days since a man charged with murdering a North Carolina sheriff's deputy escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail. The FBI and U.S. Marshals are hoping the last known photograph of Alder Marin-Sotelo and increasing reward money will lead to his whereabouts.

Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Carroll Callahan, 44, remain at large. The men escaped separately from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville over the weekend, about 22 hours apart, and the superintendent of the jail confirms they were able to manipulate a locking mechanism on a rear door of the jail to get out.

Marin-Sotelo had help in his escape, according to court documents. The FBI released photos from a jail video call he made just prior to that so the public can see what he looks like now.

"When he escaped, he was wearing a grey prison sweatsuit, but may have changed clothes or could be wearing a disguise," the FBI said in their release.

Officials say he fled the jail driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag and included photos of the vehicle.

"He is considered extremely dangerous. If you have information to find him, contact 1-800- CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov," the FBI said.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are offering a $70,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Five months ago, leaders at the Piedmont Regional Jail were aware certain locks at the facility needed to be replaced, according to minutes from the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board. Steps were being taken to fix the issue, more recent records show, but it is unclear whether or not issues with the locks lead to the escapes.

The Piedmont Regional Jail Authority is calling a special meeting next week.

Marin-Sotelo faces murder charges in connection to the killing of a Wake County, North Carolina, sheriff's deputy. Callahan was behind bars for federal drug charges.

