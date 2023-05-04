Man who escaped Virginia jail in a Ford Mustang has been captured in Mexico

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia this week was arrested today in Mexico.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities, the FBI shared Thursday.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is appropriate," an FBI spokesperson said.

Marin-Sotelo, who is charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, escaped around 1 a.m. on Sunday, FBI officials said.

He left the jail in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, the FBI said, and was gone for more than 24 hours before guards noticed he was missing, jail officials confirmed.

Another escapee, Bruce Callahan, 44, had been held at the jail on drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Callahan remained on the run.

