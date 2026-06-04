New Virginia Tech study shows popular bug spray may actually attract mosquitoes

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A new Virginia Tech study suggests a popular bug spray ingredient may actually attract mosquitoes instead of repelling them — but researchers say you should not stop using it.

The research shows mosquitoes can learn to connect the smell of DEET with food. DEET is a chemical compound used in most insect repellents.

Researchers looked at what happens when the fading smell of DEET is introduced to mosquitoes during feeding. They found the insects began to associate the fading scent with a meal, choosing to feed on a human hand treated with DEET.

Despite the findings, researchers say you should not stop using bug spray. Instead, they suggest reapplying it regularly so the scent does not fade.

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