Neighbor's dogs surrendered to animal control after Virginia woman found dead in backyard

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A 79-year-old Brunswick County woman was found dead in her backyard last week, prompting an investigation into whether a neighbor's six pit bulls played a role in her death.

Doris Williams, a longtime resident of the Alberta area of Brunswick County, was discovered late Friday morning by a county employee who was performing routine duties and immediately contacted authorities.

Provided to WTVR Doris Williams

Brunswick County deputies observed "some injuries caused by dogs."

The six pit bulls have been surrendered to Brunswick County Animal Control as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding Williams' death.

WTVR Doris William's home at 44 Ponderosa Lane, Alberta

"We know that some dogs played a role. Whether that was a primary role at beginning or secondary role afterwards, we are still unsure," said Captain Joey Lopresti with the Brunswick Sheriff's Office. "All of the theories are on the table at this point, and we are hoping for some clarity and some information that comes from the Medical Examiner's office."

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Department is investigating two theories: whether Williams had a medical emergency and the dogs became involved afterward, or if the dogs directly attacked her.

Williams' body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Richmond. The medical examiner's findings will be crucial in determining the next steps of the investigation.

"It's devastating, which is why we do everything we can, try to be transparent with information and work these scenes as well as we can to bring justice, closure and some understanding about what happened for their loved ones," Lopresti said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

