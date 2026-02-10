79-year-old Virginia woman found dead in backyard with 'some injuries caused by dogs'

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a 79-year-old woman was found dead in her backyard Friday morning, according to the Brunswick Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Doris Laverne Williams deceased in the backyard of her home on Ponderosa Lane in Alberta around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

While her exact cause of death is not yet known, the sheriff's office observed "some injuries caused by dogs."

"Several dogs that lived in the area were identified and surrendered to Brunswick Animal Control," the sheriff's office said.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, and the results are pending.

No criminal charges have been brought at this time, and there is no known threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube