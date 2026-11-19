BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. —

Brunswick County Public Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday, Nov. 20, because of a rise in cold and flu cases, the district said.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Freeman D. Carter said the closure comes as more students and staff report cold and flu symptoms, including confirmed cases of the flu. The district was already scheduled to be closed the week of Thanksgiving, according to its online school calendar.

The closure comes as health officials warn that the flu tends to spread more when families gather for the holidays. The letter noted that the flu spreads mostly from person to person and that flu viruses can live on hard surfaces, such as plastic and stainless steel, for 24 to 48 hours.

The district asked families to help stop the spread. Carter encouraged students to wash their hands often with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or their elbow, and avoid sharing water bottles or utensils. The letter also asked families to keep sick children home to rest.

WATCH: CDC says flu activity is higher than normal this holiday season; Virginia reports low rates for now

CDC says flu activity is higher than normal this holiday season; Virginia reports low rates for now

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity is higher than usual for this time of year, with more than 11% of flu tests coming back positive nationally.

In Virginia, health officials at Sentara say flu activity is low for now, at about 2%, but they expect it to rise as people gather for the holidays.

Dr. Megan Venezia, medical director for the emergency department at Sentara Leigh, said there are common signs to watch for.

"Common symptoms you would think about include fever, body aches, cough, runny nose, sinus pressure," Venezia said.

Health officials say there is still time to get a flu shot and that simple steps can help keep the virus from spreading. Groups like Sentara and Riverside Health have already held public drive-thru flu shot clinics this year.

Ciboney Wells, who got a flu shot, said the choice is about protecting others, too.

"Think about each other. It's important to get it because you don't want to get the flu and then you pass it on to other people," Wells said.

Venezia said good habits can lower the risk.

"Keeping a safe distance, good hand hygiene. If you have to be in close proximity to someone that is at risk for severe illness, you can wear a mask to keep your respiratory droplets from spreading," Venezia said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.