Breeze Airways announces discounted flights from RIC to Palm Beach

Posted at 4:14 PM, Dec 06, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Breeze Airways announced Monday that the airline will be adding a new route from Richmond to Palm Beach, Florida. The new route will be added in February, 2022.

The new route is the first new market addition since the airline's debut in May.

The airline will add the Saturday-only roundtrip flight to Palm Beach on February 19. Fares on the route will start at $59 for a one-way trip.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” said David Neeleman, Breeze’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida, and look forward to adding more routes from Richmond.”

In addition to Palm Beach, Breeze offers flights from Richmond to Charleston, South Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana and Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
