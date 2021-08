RICHMOND, Va. -- The new non-stop service from Breeze Airways at RIC is offering a special deal for a quick getaway.

You can take advantage of $39 one-way flights to Charleston, South Carolina -- not including other fees.

You must purchase your ticket through their app or FlyBreeze.com by this Aug. 16, and your trip must be for between Sept. 9 and Feb. 14.

Not every day will have the discounted fare.