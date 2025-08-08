Family feels murderer got off light after killing child riding bike: 'Not right. It's not fair.'

HOPEWELL, Va. — Brandon Warner, 19, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for the drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old P'Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore in Hopewell.

Warner pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder and use of a firearm charges in connection with the December 30, 2022 shooting. Two other charges were set aside.

Family members of P'Aris attended the sentencing at Hopewell Circuit Court, remembering the young girl who was just days away from her ninth birthday when she was shot and killed while riding her bike.

"Remember her for all the good times," ," said Lesha Moore Barnes, aunt of P'Aris. "Her laughter, jokes."

"All she wanted to do was dance. She was all about a good time and get out of line," said Chantel Moore, another aunt of P'Aris.

"We going to miss all of that. We just going to miss them. But we do have -- we just going to carry her memory on forever," said Tasha Moore, also an aunt of P'Aris.

The family expressed disappointment with the 25-year sentence, feeling it was inadequate for the loss of their loved one.

"Twenty five years at eight-years-old? Paris would have been 30 some years old. He'd be coming home and live a great life, and her life is gone. It's not right. It's not fair," Chantel Moore said.

Judge W. Edward Tomko acknowledged the difficulty of the case during sentencing, noting that while Moore would never have the opportunity to grow up and have a family, Warner was only 16 at the time of the shooting despite committing "a very adult thing."

The judge mentioned Warner's troubled childhood and expressed hope for his rehabilitation, stating that Hopewell and its residents deserve better.

When given the opportunity to address the court, Warner declined to speak.

"He don't have no remorse. There's no remorse. He has no remorse," Chantel Moore said. "A message he sent after he shot our baby was, 'Yes, I hit that little b.' No, you don't care."

Warner will have a life sentence hanging over him if he reoffends after serving his 25-year term.

Before leaving the courthouse, the family shared a statement written by one of Moore's cousins about the impact of losing someone she considered a baby sister, along with a prayer for healing.

Two other individuals have been charged in connection with the shooting. One has a jury trial scheduled for October, while a trial date for the other has not yet been set.

