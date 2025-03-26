Watch Now
Teen pleads guilty to murdering eight-year-old P’Aris Moore. She was riding her bike when shots were fired.

Eight months later and there are finally answers in the December 2022 murder of 8-year-old P'Aris Moore.
Posted
and last updated

HOPEWELL, Va. — A teenager has pleaded guilty to the murder of an eight-year-old girl killed while riding her bicycle in Hopewell.

Brandon James Warner, 18, who lived in Hopewell at the time, will be sentenced in August on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Warner is one of three people arrested in connection to the 2022 death of P’Aris Mi-Unique Moore.

Moore was riding her bike outside her aunt's Freeman Street home on Dec. 30, 2022, when she was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The trials for the other suspects, Jamari Antonio Taylor and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, are scheduled for later this year.

Moore, who was a third grade student at Harry E. James Elementary School, was remembered as a "precious angel" by officials with Hopewell Schools.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

