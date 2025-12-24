Last-minute community support helps nonprofit save Christmas for Virginia families

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights nonprofit that nearly canceled its Christmas gift giveaway just a week ago successfully provided presents to dozens of children, thanks to last-minute community support.

The Brandon Robertson Foundation Against Gun Violence, led by DJ Jermaine Robertson, recently hosted its annual Christmas event where children could select unwrapped gifts.

"To witness all these kids smiling from ear to ear," Robertson said. "A lot of kids thought they were going to get one or two gifts, they went out here with a handful of gifts."

WTVR Jermaine Robertson

However, the event almost didn't happen. Robertson said his usual donors didn't step up this year, leaving him uncertain about the foundation's ability to provide gifts.

"My normal people who step up, nobody stepped up, I said I didn't know what we were going to do," Robertson said.

The situation changed when Robertson reached out to Michael Vanwyck with Incredible HVAC, who has been partnering with the foundation for several months. Vanwyck took to social media to spread the word about the need for donations.

WTVR Michael Vanwyck

"I'm pretty big in wanting to help with the community and doing a lot of events," Vanwyck said. "I told him give it time, I'll make a post."

Within hours, Vanwyck received a response from friends who had missed the Toys for Tots deadline and were looking for another way to donate their gifts.

"Not a couple hours later I had a friend reach out who normally donates their toys to Toys for Tots, but they missed the deadline. So they reached out and asked if I knew anywhere," Vanwyck said.

In less than a week, dozens of unwrapped gifts were delivered for the event.

"Next thing I know, donations started coming from everywhere and there are so many people who stepped up to make it happen," Robertson said.

The foundation is named after Robertson's son Brandon, who was shot and killed in 2022. Three years later, Robertson and his wife continue to honor their son's memory by teaching children how to DJ as an alternative to violence.

WTVR Brandon Roberton

"Instead of picking up a gun, hit these turntables. That's our mission to show these kids that there is a better life," Robertson said.

Cynthia Robertson, Brandon's mother and co-founder of the foundation, said the event reflects what her son would have wanted.

"They came out here to celebrate the life of our son and to get something for their families to make their kids be a little bit happier and just be alive and share the love. That's what Brandon would have wanted," Cynthia Robertson said.

