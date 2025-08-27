Colonial Heights entrepreneur launches weekly effort to feed homeless community

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — What started as a simple gesture by employees of a Tri-Cities business group to help feed homeless people in Hopewell has sparked a grassroots movement to address the same need in Colonial Heights.

Michael Vanwyck, who owns three businesses in Colonial Heights, was inspired to act after learning that some of his employees had volunteered with an organization feeding the homeless in nearby Hopewell.

Michael Vanwyck

"My sister took the extra 10 meals to the homeless right here in Colonial Heights and we realized that there was a big need to be able to help," Vanwyck said.

The experience opened his eyes to a growing problem in his own community. Now, Vanwyck is leading an effort to provide hot meals to the homeless in Colonial Heights every Monday, starting September 8 on the south end of the Boulevard.

Michael Vanwyck

"A hot meal with a drink or a side, and then we'll have containers here they can take it to go or they'll be able to sit inside and eat," Vanwyck said.

The initiative has already gained community support. Cindy's Creations is donating their building on Mondays for free to serve as the distribution location.

"So they are going to provide the place, the warming trays and pretty much they'll be willing to help on whatever it takes for us to be able to do that every Monday," Vanwyck said.

WTVR Michael Vanwyck

Other businesses have also stepped up, with every Monday in September already filled with a business or organization committed to providing hot meals.

The Boulevard in Colonial Heights serves as a major north-south thoroughfare where drivers regularly encounter homeless individuals.

"For the most part, you see the same homeless people everyday, traveling the Boulevard," Vanwyck said.

Johnny, who has been homeless for more than 15 years, appreciates the effort to provide hot meals.

"The difference is, it sticks to your ribs, you know. A sub or something like that, you can throw in a microwave, in no time you're hungry again. It makes a difference," Johnny said.

WTVR Johnny

A growing need

Warren Hammonds, who runs the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, has witnessed the dramatic increase in homeless individuals seeking help.

"We're probably serving about 50-70, truly homeless people, every single week and that's up from three or four or five we use to serve two and a half years ago," Hammonds said.

His food pantry served more than 32,000 people in the last fiscal year, though the majority were not homeless.

To address the specific needs of homeless individuals, Hammonds developed backpack food distributions containing 20 pounds of non-perishable items.

"We've come up with this 20 pound bag of nothing but good, non-perishable food, a lot of proteins in here, healthy snacks, pop top lids of kinds of meals they can have," Hammonds said.

Kelsey Conley, who participated in the original Hopewell effort, hopes others will recognize the opportunity to make a difference.

"I think it's easy to drive down the Boulevard everyday and turn a blind eye," Conley said. "We see these same people and everyone who drives the Boulevard sees them, so why would we keep driving by when we have the resources and means and connections to make a difference."

WTVR

For Johnny and others experiencing homelessness, the initiative represents more than just food.

"They need a hot meal, something to get you to where you can sustain yourself," Johnny said.

How to help

There are several ways to help the cause, even if you don't live in the area.

Vanwyck has created an online calendar system to make it easy for community members to get involved.

"We've set up a calendar, business owners and other people can go on this calendar and provide a hot meal," Vanwyck said. "Then we have spots to where if you can't provide the hot meal you can come and help distribute food."

They have also established an Amazon Gift List for supplies.



For more information, you can reach the organizers at contact@incrediblecleaningservice.com.

