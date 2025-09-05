He lost two sons in a crash. Now this former race champion is teaching teen about safe driving.

RICHMOND, Va. — The B.R.A.K.E.S. program is bringing its comprehensive teen driving safety training to Richmond Raceway for the first time, offering 200 teenagers and their parents skills to become better and safer drivers.

The program comes to Richmond through a partnership with Virginia State Police, the DMV, and the youth safe driving program YOVASO.

B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded by Doug Herbert, a former drag race champion, following a devastating personal tragedy in 2008. Herbert lost both of his sons, Jon and James, in a car crash when they were driving to get food one morning. His son Jon was driving recklessly and crashed.

The experience motivated Herbert to create a program that could prevent other families from experiencing similar loss. He works with the Department of Transportation to analyze the most common types of crashes and develop realistic training scenarios for young drivers.

One key scenario the program teaches is called a "wheel drop off" -- when a car veers off to the side of the road, drivers often over-correct and cross into oncoming traffic.

Herbert said the program has grown significantly since its inception 17 years ago.

"We've trained over 150,000 all over the country, and it's been just an incredible journey," Herbert said.

The program's name is an acronym that holds special meaning for Herbert -- B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for "Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe," which Herbert said was created by his sons' friends.

"That's our mission is to keep everyone safe," Herbert said.

While all spots for this weekend's training have been filled, Herbert encourages interested families to sign up for the waitlist and visit the program's website for future opportunities.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.