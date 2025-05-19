Watch Now
2-year-old boy shoots himself at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

BOY SHOT HENRICO
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 2-year-old boy shot himself in the arm at an apartment complex in Henrico County on Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 200 block of Engleside Circle around 10 a.m. That is at the St. Luke Apartments not far from Richmond Raceway.

SCENE VIDEO: 2-year-old boy shoots himself at Henrico apartments

Sources told Burkett that the child's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Charges are pending in the case, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

