Henrico man arrested for trying to trap workers in county government center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old Henrico man was arrested Thursday after police say he entered a restricted area of a county government building and attempted to lock employees inside a room.

Henrico Police responded to the Henrico County Western Government Center at approximately 12:47 p.m. for reports of a disorderly adult male.

Once on scene, officers learned that a man had entered a restricted area within the complex and attempted to lock employees within a room. Those employees were able to safely exit the building as officers made entry.

Police cleared the government complex and determined the subject had fled the scene.

Officers quickly identified Erik Morales-Garcia, 28, of Henrico, as the man involved in the incident. He was later located at a residence in the 1600 block of Hungary Road, where he was taken into custody.

"We are grateful that no county employees or community members were injured during the course of this incident," Henrico Police said in a statement.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Morales-Garcia was previously jailed on a DUI charge and returned to the government center complex, which includes the jail and government offices, to retrieve his property.

Henrico Police continue to investigate the situation.



Did you see what happened? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.