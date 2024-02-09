New York-bound JetBlue flight diverted to Richmond airport; video shows law enforcement surrounding plane

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- There was a heavy police presence at Richmond International Airport after a JetBlue flight was diverted to the airport Thursday night, according officials.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement surrounding a plane on the tarmac as of 11 p.m.

Henrico Police were called to the airport for a bomb threat, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the JetBlue flight from Atlanta was bound for New York City when it was diverted to RIC. That flight took off just before 7:10 p.m. and scheduled to land at JFK Airport around 9:15 p.m. But the plane landed at RIC just before 8:20 p.m., according to a flight tracking website.

WTVR Richmond International Airport around 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

"Officials have not yet been able to confirm if passengers have been evacuated from the plane," reporter Maggi Marshall said.

No additional details were available at last check.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to JetBlue for comment and we will update this story once we hear back.

