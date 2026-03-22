Body found near creek in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A body was found near a creek in Petersburg on Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The discovery happened near the Lieutenant Run Creek, according to those sources.

Petersburg Police said officers were working on an investigation in the 400 block of Graham Road.

"There is no public threat," officials with the police department posted on social media. "At this time Graham Road is closed between Clinton Street and Pine Ridge."

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

SCENE VIDEO: Body found near creek in Petersburg

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