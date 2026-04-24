RPS head of facilities leaves job amid investigation of alleged mismanagement

RICHMOND, Va. — The director of facility services for Richmond Public Schools is no longer on the job amid an investigation into allegations of mismanagement.

Bobby Hathaway, who was in charge of maintenance and facility upkeep, has separated from the division, according to an RPS spokesperson.

RPS did not confirm the nature of his departure and declined to comment further on a personnel matter.

However, sources told CBS 6 Hathaway was the subject of an open internal investigation. We have not confirmed the details of the allegations against him or the outcome of the probe.

When we reached Hathaway on Friday, he declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.