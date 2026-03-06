Byrd Theatre organist Bob Gulledge marks 30 years playing the Mighty Wurlitzer: 'I treasure every day here'

RICHMOND, Va. — Like a time capsule taking flight each night, the Byrd Theatre in Carytown’s has welcomed filmgoers for nearly a century.

“We are the last movie theater that was a movie palace,” said Ben Cronly, the Byrd Theatre Foundation’s Executive Director. “This was one of the most opulent palaces in Richmond. And this is intact.”

Filmgoers and employees enjoy being transported to another time.

“There is really nothing like this. It stands out. It is a gem. It is a jewel,” said Jam, an usher.

The marquee may change daily, but inside this National Historic Landmark the silent movie era still awaits.

But at the Byrd, there is nothing silent about the pre-show entertainment.

“Everything that you see in this building today is as it was 1928,” said Cronly. “So it’s been the voice of the theater since day one.”

Rising from the depths and filling this space with a familiar sound for 98 years is the Byrd Theatre’s custom made Mighty Wurlitzer.

WTVR The Byrd Theatre's Mighty Wurlitzer

“It’s it’s unique, it’s one of a kind,” Cronly said.

Providing life to this instrument night after night, one person is key. House organist Bob Gulledge performs seven concerts each week.

“There is a sense of history here. Lore. Richmond lore,” Gulledge said. “In the theater organ world, this is everything right here. This is what it’s all about. I love the organ. It is a joy to play.”

“He is the voice of The Byrd,” said Cronly.

Bob’s residency stretches back three decades.

“And I’m a guy that holds the movie up,” said Gulledge. “When I tell people [The Byrd] is a working museum, it is.”

The North Carolina native learned to play on this very organ as a boy in 1968.

“I did not have a drivers license, so I was 15,” Gulledge said.

Provided to WTVR Bob Gulledge, age 15

His teacher was Richmond’s legendary theatre and Miller & Rhodes organist, Eddie Weaver.

“That is the memory I carry with me. He was a good man,” Gulledge said.

Bob’s first official performance three decades ago was not one to forget.

“I got on the bench. He introduced me, I got on the bench to play the show, and my nerves took over and that thing just flew. The pieces, all of it,” says Mr. Gulledge.

Since then, Bob has mastered the Mighty Wurlitzer from A to G.

“There are more moving parts in that console and there are in your automobile,” Gulledge said.

March 6 marks three decades at the controls for the 72-year-old grandfather.

“Never in my life, never. Never thought I’d be here for years, as long as I’ve ever done anything this long,” says Mr. Gulledge.

Cronly calls Bob an institution.

“Thirty years! Thirty years he will be performing on this organ,” said Cronly. “Movies, you can go see anywhere. You can’t go see Bob on the organ anywhere else. It is such a unique factor that we have, and a unique element.”

The Byrd’s organ is the last of its kind in Richmond, and one of only a few across America still functioning.

“It is an experience that, frankly, between New York and Atlanta, Georgia. It just doesn’t happen,” Gulledge said.

Patrons enjoy new seats installed at the Byrd last year, but one original still remains.

“So many great artists blaze the trail sitting right here for so long. And now it’s me. All of that history is right here on the top of this bench,” said Gulledge.

Colleagues like usher Jam explain with Bob at the helm the Byrd still hums night after night.

“Bob brings magic to every show. It is just fantastic,” says Jam.

What is not on the musician’s playlist is walking away from the Wurlitzer anytime soon.

“My dad is 95. I don’t know why I can’t do it at at least 20 more years,” Gulledge said.

Providing the sound inside Richmond’s cinematic treasure loud and clear while never uttering a word, Bob Gulledge is one musician in a long line of house organists at The Byrd carrying the torch while also carrying a tune.

“I kid and tell people it is the most fun you can have in a blue blazer,” Gulledge said. “It is an opportunity most people don’t get. I’m very humbled and I’m very proud. I treasure every day here. I really do.”

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube