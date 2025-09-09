Byrd Theatre completes major seating renovation with wider seats and more legroom

RICHMOND, Va. — The Byrd Theatre has completed a major seating renovation that prioritizes comfort while preserving the historic venue's character.

The Richmond theater has fully renovated its seating, expanding space for moviegoers. The original seats measured 19 inches wide, while the new seats range from 22 to 24 inches.

Executive Director Ben Cronly said they've also increased legroom, allowing people over six feet tall to sit more comfortably.

"I mean, we added two additional ADA platforms that lost us five rows from either side, and we took out a couple rows from the center sections from the front of each section to allow more room between the screen and the seats themselves," Cronly said.

The additional space came at a cost to the theater's capacity, dropping from about 1,300 seats to about 920.

Unlike in the 1960s when the seats were last replaced, Cronly said this is a complete overhaul, replacing everything except the end-aisle standards, which were restored to match their 1928 appearance.

He said they took great care to maintain historical integrity, following guidelines set by the Department of Historic Resources.

The new seating is now open, arriving just in time for the Richmond International Film Festival coming up this month.



