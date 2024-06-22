Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bob Good vows to have a ‘full recount’ in close Virginia primary

Conservative Virginia congressman Bob Good is asking for patience as he hopes the final ballot count from Tuesday’s primary will allow him to fend off a challenger endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Good chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus. He currently trails state Sen. John McGuire by a little more than 300 votes. Elections officials across the state's 5th Congressional District are finalizing their vote counts and mail-in ballots continue to trickle in. The Associated Press has not yet called the race for either candidate. If Good loses, he would be the first House incumbent this year to lose a primary in a district not affected by redistricting.
U.S. Rep. Bob Good; State Sen. John McGuire
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 22, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. — GOP Rep. Bob Good of Virginia is promising calls for a “full recount” in the closely watched 5th Congressional District primary election against state Sen. John McGuire.

“We’re going to have a full recount. We are going to have a full investigation, it’s going to stretch out for a couple of weeks,” Good, who also raised questions about the integrity of the election, said Thursday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

WATCH: John McGuire declares victory in too-close-to-call race over Virginia Congressman Bob Good

John McGuire declares victory in too-close-to-call race over Virginia Congressman Bob Good

The comments mark Good’s first on-camera remarks since Tuesday’s primary, when he left his election night watch party without addressing the media, instead saying in a post on X that the race is “too close to call.”

Good is narrowly trailing McGuire as of Friday morning. Good can request a recount if the margin remains within 1 percentage point.

CNN has not yet made a projection in the race.

WATCH: Why political analyst says Juene primary is important for November's elections

Why CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob says today is important for November's elections

“We’ve got lawyers at the ready. Thankfully, a tremendous number of lawyers at our disposal,” Good, who previously denied the 2020 election results, told Bannon.

“It’s the swamp versus the Freedom Caucus,” Good later added. “Are we going to allow this seat to be bought by the (former House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy revenge tour? We are going to make sure that every — to the best of our ability — every legal and legitimate vote is counted.”

McGuire has the backing of both McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

McGuire wrote on social media Wednesday, “There are still a few votes left to count, but it’s clear that all paths end with a victory.”

📱More news from the Virginia General Assembly from WTVR.com
Trump to hold Virginia rally after presidential debate Bob Good hopes final vote count will put him ahead of John McGuire Military families upset with Virginia lawmakers: 'This is ridiculous' Hung Cao, Navy veteran endorsed by Trump, to take on Tim Kaine in November Virginia Senate fails to act on changes to military education benefits program Why CBS 6's political analyst says today is important for November's elections

Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone