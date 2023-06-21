Town of Blackstone prepares for third annual Juneteenth celebration

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Thousands are expected to flock to the small town of Blackstone this weekend for the town's third annual Juneteenth celebration.

From vendors to live music, educational speakers and a kid's corner, there will be something for everyone at the family-friendly event.

Elijah Coles-Brown from the National Action Network will be the keynote speaker for the event this year.

Organizer Chastiddy Bryant said her team has been shocked at the overwhelming support from the Nottoway County community and surrounding areas, as this celebration has become the town's largest annual event.

Bryant is hopeful people not only take time to celebrate Black history and culture this Saturday, but she also wants to help teach people the importance of the federal holiday.

"We want to keep educational as our principle behind it because our motto is planting a seed," said Bryant. "Those who know must teach. So us knowing more about Juneteenth, the holiday, Black history, we want to let the community know this is for everyone. No particular skin color, race, creed, denomination, everyone is welcome to attend and learn and enjoy the festivities."

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Blackstone.

Community service based organizations: the Divine Nine, the Order of the Free Mason and the Order of the Eastern Star will hold a block party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the town square.