Girl hospitalized after near-drowning at Short Pump birthday party

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A young girl is in the hospital after she nearly drowned at a birthday party in Short Pump Saturday morning, sources told Jon Burkett.

Crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of Waterford Drive just before noon, according to Lt. Grady Orr with Henrico Police.

"It was determined a juvenile was suffering from a medical emergency at a child’s birthday party," Orr said. "Adults in attendance at the party assisted in providing life-saving measures until Henrico Rescue personnel could arrive."

Burkett's sources said the child had to be pulled out of the pool, but that she was conscious and breathing.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a "full recovery," Orr said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.