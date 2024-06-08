Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Girl hospitalized after near-drowning at Short Pump birthday party

Girl hospitalized after near-drowning at Short Pump birthday party
Henrico Near Drowning
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 08, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A young girl is in the hospital after she nearly drowned at a birthday party in Short Pump Saturday morning, sources told Jon Burkett.

Crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of Waterford Drive just before noon, according to Lt. Grady Orr with Henrico Police.

"It was determined a juvenile was suffering from a medical emergency at a child’s birthday party," Orr said. "Adults in attendance at the party assisted in providing life-saving measures until Henrico Rescue personnel could arrive."

Burkett's sources said the child had to be pulled out of the pool, but that she was conscious and breathing.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a "full recovery," Orr said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Police: Bicyclist killed along busy Henrico road was hit by car Very warm Sunday with a possible storm Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Henrico Officers honored for takedown of gang responsible for Richmond teen's death Water samples from Lake Anna show no elevated E. coli levels after infections She's been waiting for a liver donation for over a year: 'I know God has a plan' 'We’re infantry now' D-Day hero from Richmond 'fought against horrible odds' Sunny and warm Saturday with low humidity Disco Sports puts Henrico shop up for sale with plans to relocate One year later. A timeline of the Graduation Day shooting, events that followed

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone