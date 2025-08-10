Biltmore Baptist Church provides backpacks to 250-plus students at annual giveaway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Biltmore Baptist Church provided more than 250 students with essential school supplies during its 8th annual backpack giveaway in Glen Allen on Saturday.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies and clothing for students of all grade levels, helping children and teens prepare for the upcoming school year.

"A lot of people, especially these days, are kind of in hard times and you know, anything that we can do to help them," Barbara Francis, a mission leader at the church, said.

Lt. gubernatorial candidate John Reid attended the event and helped distribute supplies while meeting with community members.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.