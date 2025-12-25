Church hosts Christmas toy giveaway for Virginia families in need

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Numerous organizations and volunteers helped families celebrate Christmas at The Faces Behind A Purpose For You Toy Giveaway at Worship and Praise Deliverance Church along E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

The fourth annual event brought together community members to provide toys, food and holiday cheer to families in need.

"Every year we come out and we try to bless the families who are less fortunate. Our only requirement is that you bring your children," organizer LaToya Monroe said. "We have good food, good vibes, and your kids come in and toys."

WTVR

Monroe emphasized the event's welcoming atmosphere and simple participation requirements for families seeking holiday assistance.

"The parents are so appreciative and our organization's motto is — it's not about us, it's about the lives we saved," organizer Tamika Cousins added. "It's just been an awesome, awesome experience. Every year gets better."

