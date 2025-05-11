Crime Insider sources: Man killed in shooting near Belle Isle

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting near Belle Isle in Richmond early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened near 600 South 2nd Street near Belle Isle around 4 a.m. After being shot multiple times, a man was taken in a personal car to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

