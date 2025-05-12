John Marshall senior Sherrod 'Rondoe' Bosher killed in weekend shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — John Marshall High School senior Sherrod "Rondoe" Bosher was shot and killed over the weekend, according to Richmond Public Schools (RPS).

"I have no words to express how devastating this news is for the student’s family, for Jayem, and for all of RPS," Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wrote in a Monday morning email to the RPS community. "As we approach the end of the school year, please stay extra vigilant with the young people in your life. Keep them close. Every minute with them is so incredibly precious, and they deserve to have thousands upon thousands more in the years ahead."

Bosher, who played football for the Justices, was remembered fondly on the team's Instagram page.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sherrod “Rondoe” Bosher … a beloved senior, friend, and leader. Sherrod was a young man full of promise, with aspirations of joining the Navy to become a sea welder. His dreams were as vast as the ocean he hoped to serve," a message on the page read. "To our Captain , WE LOVE YOU. Your energy, your leadership, and your spirit touched everyone around you. You weren’t just a teammate or classmate; you were family. A hype man, a superstar, OUR CAPTAIN. Your legacy will live on in every heart you’ve inspired."

Richmond Police have not yet shared information about a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Police did share information about a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of South 2nd Street, near the James River, at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 11.

Officers discovered a vehicle damaged by gunfire at the scene.

Shortly after, police received a call that someone with life-threatening gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet connected Bosher to the South 2nd Street shooting.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

