Man dies after early morning shooting near James River in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of South 2nd Street, near the James River, at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 11.

Officers discovered a vehicle damaged by gunfire at the scene.

Shortly after, police received a call that a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the hospital.

That man later died from his injuries.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.