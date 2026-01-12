1 in 3 Americans have winter depression - expert tips to help

RICHMOND, Va. — The combination of cold weather, less sunlight, and post-holiday blues can take a toll on mental health. Research from Mental Health America shows about 5% of the American population experiences SAD or Seasonal Affective Disorder, but a new analysis found 1 in 3 Americans say they experience symptoms associated with the disorder or winter-related depression.

Alexandra Cromer, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks in Richmond, says they see a big rise in clients this time of year with the cold weather and lack of sunlight.

Statistics show women are more likely to experience seasonal depression than men, and some of those symptoms are characterized by low mood, low energy, feeling hopeless, not looking forward to anything, a loss of joy, or kind of feeling stagnant.

Cromer explained exercise is one important step to help beat the winter blues.

"If we feel like our brain's not listening to us, move our body and develop a schedule of activities that are aligned with your values, things that you like," Cromer said. "If you like to be outside, it's not maybe realistic you could go hiking every day, but maybe a few times a week you can go for a longer walk. How do I basically make sure that I've rearranged my schedule to incorporate a few of these key principles that make me feel like me and give me a sense of accomplishment."

Some other tips for beating seasonal depression include talking with friends or family, taking vitamins or eating healthy and decorating or taking on home projects.

Cromer also wants to remind people it's okay to seek professional help if you are struggling.

Thriveworks does not have a wait list, and she says you can often get seen the same day.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.