No injuries after barn goes up in flames in Chesterfield

Firefighters battled blaze for about an hour after detached barn caught fire around 10:50 p.m. on Coxendale Road in Chester Friday night
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A barn that went up in flames late Friday night in Chester caused significant damage but no injuries, according to Chesterfield first responders.

The fire broke out around 10:50 p.m. along the 2000 block of Coxendale Road. Firefighters worked for about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

Despite the extensive damage visible in video posted to the Virginia Statewide Incidents Facebook page, no injuries were reported.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

