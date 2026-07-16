'Barbie: A Cultural Icon' exhibit to open at Virginia Museum of History and Culture this fall

RICHMOND, Va. — An exhibit celebrating one of America's favorite dolls is coming to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture this fall.

"Barbie: A Cultural Icon" will open at the VMHC on Oct. 17 and explore Barbie's cultural impact over more than six decades.

The exhibit will feature more than 250 vintage dolls and fashion ensembles from every decade since 1959 and more than 50 historical artifacts and advertising memorabilia.

Visitors will have access to five immersive photo stations, including the Barbie Ultra 'Vette.

Six Virginian Barbies will also be displayed with an object associated with a real historic figure or cultural icon.



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