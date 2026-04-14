Arrest made in Chesterfield mother's death, her baby needs formula

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 27-year-old mother killed Monday evening in Chesterfield County.

Family members who first told CBS 6 about the arrest also identified the victim as Barbie Perez.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the victim nor the suspect.

Perez leaves behind a 3-month-old daughter.

The infant is in need of a specific Similac baby formula (pictured below). Anyone able to donate can do so at Jefferson Motors, which is located at 9927 US-1 in North Chesterfield.

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The gunfire rang out in the 3400 block of Shady Creek Road at around 6 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found Perez shot. She died at the scene.

Police say the suspect and Perez knew each other prior to the shooting.

I spoke with a woman who was close by when the shooting happened. Michelle Schill described what she heard.

"I heard the gun shots and it was at least eight gunshots maybe 10 and then another eight or 10 right after that," Schill said.

Schill said she was sitting in her car at that time and was immediately scared for her safety.

"I was worried about stray bullets. It sounded like it was directly behind me, which it was it was just off to the right," Schill said.

"The way the sound carries it sounded like it was directly behind me," Schill said.

She didn't see what happened, only heard the shots. But she says that sound of gunfire is becoming too familiar in Chesterfield County.

"You hear it all the time in this area," Schill said. "On holidays everybody is shooting off a gun, you never know if it's fireworks, you never know if it's a gun. You never know if you can go outside, it's scary."

As police continue investigating, they are asking anyone with information to call the Chesterfield County Police Department, Crime Solvers, or submit tips through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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