Bank of America awards $400,000 to 2 Richmond nonprofits as Cristo Rey STEM students get career advice

RICHMOND, Va. — Cristo Rey Richmond High School students interested in science, technology, engineering and math had a chance to ask one of Bank of America's top technology executives how artificial intelligence is shaping the careers they may pursue.

Hari Gopalkrishnan, the bank's chief technology and information officer, visited the school Tuesday for a roundtable and one-on-one mentoring with students. The visit gave students a chance to hear directly from a technology leader in financial services about how AI and other changes in the industry could affect their opportunities as they enter the workforce.

The visit came as Bank of America named Cristo Rey and CARITAS its 2026 Richmond Neighborhood Builders through its Neighborhood Builders program. The bank recognized both nonprofits at a ceremonial check presentation at VPM. Each organization received a $200,000 multi-year grant, along with leadership training for its executive director and an emerging leader.

How Cristo Rey will use its grant

Cristo Rey will use its grant to help cover operating costs for its Corporate Work Study Program. Through the program, 205 students in ninth through 12th grades spend one day a week in a professional workplace. More than 50 employers, from local nonprofits to corporations, give students hands-on experience in entry-level roles while they're still in high school.

The roundtable gave students a chance to explore where technology careers might take them. The work-study program gives them a chance to see how a workplace operates and build professional experience before graduation.

How CARITAS will use its grant

CARITAS will use its grant to support CARITAS Works, a six-week workforce development program that provides more than 160 hours of training. It helps adults prepare for employment as they navigate barriers such as past incarceration, homelessness or recovery from substance use.

At the check presentation, speakers discussed what it takes to help more Richmond-area residents find jobs that pay a living wage. Through its Neighborhood Builders program, Bank of America is providing multi-year grants and leadership training to help Cristo Rey and CARITAS reach more people with their work-study and job-readiness programs.

Speakers at the check presentation

Victor Branch, Bank of America Richmond market president

Hari Gopalkrishnan, Bank of America chief technology and information officer

Karen O'Brien, president and CEO of CARITAS

Charleita Richardson, president and CEO of Cristo Rey Richmond High School

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