Richmond mayor promises urgent safety measures after sixth pedestrian death in 3 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula is promising urgent new safety measures after a sixth pedestrian was killed on city streets in less than three weeks, saying his team is identifying immediate steps to protect people walking and biking.

The latest death occurred when 64-year-old Donald Jaciuk was struck by a dump truck while crossing Leigh Street near an elementary school. Jaciuk was in the crosswalk at Harrison and Leigh streets and had the walk light when he was hit by a dump truck turning left to go west on Leigh Street, police said.

The truck driver had a green light but failed to yield to the pedestrian, according to police. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Avula addressed the mounting death toll in a social media post, saying he will announce specific changes at a press conference in the coming days.

"It's heartbreaking and I think for me it ratchets up the urgency with which we need to act, because we cannot treat traffic deaths as normal," Avula said. "Every person who walks or rides in our city deserves to feel safe, and I know many of you who do walk or ride don't feel that way right now."

The string of pedestrian fatalities began December 19 and includes Valentine Museum Director Bill Martin, who was struck in the middle of the day December 27 by a driver turning left and died the next day.

Safety advocates and city officials agree more needs to be done to protect pedestrians and cyclists on Richmond streets. They say traffic calming measures such as bump outs and speed humps help slow traffic, but crosswalks where drivers can make left turns remain problematic.

Avula said his team is working to identify urgent steps that can be taken immediately to make streets safer while also asking drivers to take responsibility.

"But in the meantime, I need please, please, please I need every driver to do their part: slow down, put your phone away, pay attention," Avula said.

The mayor has already renewed the city's commitment to Vision Zero, an international strategy aimed at reducing traffic fatalities to zero.

