'Armed and dangerous' men escaped Virginia mental hospital on Easter, troopers say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are warning the public that two convicted felons escaped a Virginia mental hospital on Easter Sunday.

Officials at Eastern State Hospital in James City County called troopers to alert them that two patients had escaped the facility, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

Austin Preston, 31, and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, are convicted felons with outstanding warrants on file, according to Anaya.

Leigh has outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake and one for escaping a mental facility, taken out by the Department of Behavioral Health and Development.

Wilkerson is wanted on felony probation violation and also has a warrant for escaping a mental facility.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to Anaya.

If you have seen them or have information about their whereabouts, call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, #77 on your cell or email troopers at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

