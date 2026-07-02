Check your account! Skimming device found on gas station ATM off I-95 in Virginia

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Investigators have issued a warning to anyone who got cash from the ATM at the Pit Stop Exxon in Ladysmith.

A skimming device was found on the machine and your card may be compromised.

"This type of skimming device is designed to be a nearly exact replica of the top portion of the ATM. It is placed over the existing machine, allowing the ATM to appear and function normally while secretly collecting card information from anyone who uses it," the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said. "These devices are often equipped with Bluetooth technology, allowing suspects to return to the area and remotely download the stolen card information without physically removing the skimmer. Criminals may then use the stolen information to create fraudulent cards and make unauthorized purchases until the card reaches its spending limit or the victim discovers the fraud and cancels the card."

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who recently used the ATM at the Pit Stop Exxon in Ladysmith to carefully review their bank and credit card accounts. Anyone who discovers fraudulent activity after using this ATM is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400 to make a report.

The investigation is ongoing.



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